Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman highlighted the scale of India’s semiconductor push, citing the ₹27,000 crore Tata Electronics plant in Jagiroad, Assam. The facility, India’s first indigenous semiconductor assembly and testing unit, is expected to produce up to 48 million chips per day and generate 25,000–27,000 jobs. Sitharaman said the project reflects 21st-century industrialisation and will boost local employment and economic growth. She also criticised the Congress party for opposing the project, accusing it of ignoring long-term development priorities. The plant is seen as a key step in India’s ambition to build a domestic semiconductor ecosystem and reduce reliance on imports.