Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman highlighted Assam’s strong economic growth, noting that the state’s GSDP has risen from ₹2.24 lakh crore in 2015–16 to ₹7.41 lakh crore in 2025–26, marking a 3.3-fold increase in a decade. She described Assam as one of the fastest-growing state economies in India. Sitharaman also pointed to a sharp rise in per capita income, which increased from ₹1.03 lakh in 2020–21 to ₹1.59 lakh in 2024–25—an increase of 54% in just four years. The data reflects improving economic conditions and rising incomes, indicating that growth is gradually translating into benefits for individuals across the state.