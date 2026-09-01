Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has reacted strongly to the opposition&#039;s criticism of India&#039;s economic performance after the country recorded 7.8% GDP growth in the first quarter of FY 2026-27. Speaking at the G20 Finance Ministers&#039; Summit in Asheville, North Carolina, Sitharaman said a strong opposition is important in a democracy but questioned the repeated negative portrayal of the Indian economy. She said calling the economy a &quot;dead economy&quot; undermines the hard work of millions of Indians who are driving growth. In a conversation with IANS on the sidelines of the G20 Finance Ministers’ Summit at Asheville, United States, the Finance Minister highlighted that India&#039;s growth numbers, sectoral performance and economic reforms reflect the country&#039;s progress. She also said political criticism should not ignore facts and the contribution of citizens. Sitharaman urged the opposition to acknowledge India&#039;s economic achievements while focusing on areas that need improvement.