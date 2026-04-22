Nitin Gadkari has strongly hit back at what he calls a “paid and managed campaign” against ethanol blending in India. Questioning the motives behind the criticism, he said misinformation is being deliberately spread on social media despite minimal personal stake in ethanol production. Gadkari highlighted how false claims about vehicles getting damaged due to ethanol were circulated, even pointing out a bizarre case where a diesel car was blamed - despite ethanol not being used in diesel at all. He also slammed industry stakeholders for staying silent instead of countering fake narratives. His message is clear: facts must prevail over propaganda as India pushes ahead with its ethanol blending roadmap.