Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has highlighted India’s massive ₹7 lakh crore potential in the blue economy, especially in deep-sea fishing. He said expanding fishing operations from 10 nautical miles to 100 nautical miles using advanced trawlers could boost fish production up to seven times. Gadkari stressed that over 50% of this output could be exported, creating a strong global market opportunity. He also emphasized the need to adopt futuristic technologies, reduce production costs, and maintain global quality standards. Calling honesty and credibility the biggest capital of the 21st century, he said such initiatives will strengthen India’s journey towards becoming a global economic powerhouse and achieving Atmanirbhar Bharat.