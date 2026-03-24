Amid widespread reports claiming that 14.2 kg domestic LPG cylinders may be converted into 10 kg cylinders, Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary at the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, has firmly dismissed the claims. Calling the reports “highly speculative,” she stated that there is no basis for such rumours and urged people not to believe unverified information. The clarification comes as confusion spread among consumers regarding possible changes in LPG cylinder sizes. Her statement aims to reassure households that no official decision or policy change has been announced regarding domestic LPG cylinders, and that such viral claims should be treated with caution.