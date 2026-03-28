Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary (Marketing &amp; Oil Refinery) in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, has confirmed that India maintains a stable energy supply despite global disruptions. Speaking on the current fuel situation, Sharma stated, &quot;Today, we have sufficient crude inventories,&quot; and noted that supplies for the next two months have already been secured. She highlighted that domestic refineries are operating at 100% capacity or more, and domestic LPG production has seen a significant increase of nearly 40%. Addressing import dependencies, Sharma explained that since 90% of LPG imports previously came through the Strait of Hormuz, the government prioritised domestic consumers by temporarily halting commercial supplies. Following a calibrated restoration process, commercial LPG supplies have now been restored to 70%. Sharma reiterated that the situation remains comfortable for both LPG and PNG, with ensured supplies of petrol, diesel, and LNG across the country.