India assures safety and stability in maritime operations as Mukesh Mangal confirms that all Indian seafarers in the Persian Gulf region are safe. No incidents involving Indian-flagged vessels have been reported in the past 24 hours, offering relief amid ongoing regional tensions. The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, along with the MEA and maritime stakeholders, continues to ensure seafarer welfare and uninterrupted operations. Over 2,337 Indian seafarers have been safely repatriated so far, including 75 in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, all Indian ports remain fully operational with no congestion reported. Authorities are actively monitoring the situation, handling thousands of calls and emails to support Indian seafarers and maintain smooth global trade operations.