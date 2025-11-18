At the IACC 22nd Indo-US Economic Summit in Delhi, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal reaffirmed that the Indo-US partnership remains strong, strategic, and future-focused. He noted that a relationship as comprehensive as this has multiple elements, and “every element need not run at the same speed,” adding humorously that even families experience small disagreements. Goyal emphasized that India must protect the interests of farmers, fishermen, small industries, and businesses while negotiating trade terms. He reassured stakeholders that once the right balance is achieved, positive outcomes will follow. Highlighting shared democratic values, diversity, and commitment to development, Goyal said the friendship between India and the United States is enduring and continues to grow without cause for concern.