RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra has reassured investors regarding HDFC Bank, stating that there are no material concerns related to governance or conduct. The central bank clarified that its assessment is based on detailed supervision, including review of board meeting minutes and internal processes. The RBI emphasized that its official press note was issued after thoroughly evaluating all available information. At present, the regulator does not see any need for additional guidelines or regulatory changes. However, it remains open to introducing new rules if required in the future. This statement brings significant comfort to investors, reinforcing confidence in HDFC Bank’s governance standards and regulatory compliance.