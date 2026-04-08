Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra has affirmed that the Indian banking system is &#039;very resilient, it&#039;s very safe, strong&#039; despite recent episodes involving certain private sector banks. Addressing concerns regarding specific developments in the sector, Malhotra stated that these instances are entity-specific and &#039;do not pose any systemic risk at this point in time&#039;. He characterized these occurrences as being &#039;in the nature of crimes&#039; rather than reflecting a broader failure of the banking framework. The Governor emphasized that a robust supervisory and regulatory framework covering governance, conduct, and liquidity ensures the system remains healthy. He further noted that banks are generally run on professional lines and that any material supervisory concerns are addressed on an event-specific basis. Malhotra assured that law enforcement mechanisms will handle these crimes while the RBI continues to focus on improving governance and conduct-related matters to maintain overall financial stability in the country.