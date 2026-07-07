We take a first look at the all-new ALT Buds Open by Noise. Designed for those who value situational awareness without compromising on acoustic performance, these open-ear earbuds redefine everyday listening. Key Specifications: Design: Ergonomic, non-intrusive open-ear fit for all-day comfort and safety. Audio: 14.2mm dynamic drivers powered by directional audio tech to minimise sound leakage. Connectivity: Ultra-stable Bluetooth 5.4 with dual-device pairing. Battery Life: Up to 40 hours of total playtime with the charging case and Insta Charge support. Durability: IPX5 water and sweat resistance, built for active lifestyles. The perfect blend of ambient awareness and rich sound is here. Stay tuned for our full, in-depth performance review.