U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio addressed the complexities of the ongoing situation between Israel and Lebanon, emphasizing the need for a long-term resolution. Speaking on the efforts to establish peace, Mr Rubio stated, &quot;This is about bringing a permanent end to twenty or thirty years of, uh, Hezbollah&#039;s influence in this part of the world.&quot; He highlighted the toll the conflict has taken, noting that &quot;the Lebanese people are victims of Hezbollah&quot; and &quot;victims of Iranian aggression.&quot; Mr Rubio clarified that the current discussions aim to create a framework for lasting peace rather than an immediate ceasefire, remarking, &quot;This is a process, not an event.&quot; He acknowledged that resolving the issues will take time but expressed hope that the people of Lebanon can achieve prosperity and security, while the people of Israel can live without the fear of rocket attacks from Iran&#039;s terrorist proxy. The gathering of representatives is intended to build a foundation for a permanent and positive future for both nations.