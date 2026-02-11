NSE MD &amp; CEO Ashish Kumar Chauhan says the increase in Securities Transaction Tax (STT) on equity futures and options is part of the government’s broader effort to curb excessive speculation in the markets. He noted that STT has been raised in several previous Budgets, and this time the hike specifically targets equity derivatives. While daily traders may feel the impact, the government’s larger perspective is to promote stability and reduce speculative activity. Chauhan added that fiscal measures are just one approach. Regulators are also exploring additional steps such as product suitability guidelines and structural reforms in market participation frameworks. More measures could emerge over time as policymakers balance market growth with investor protection and systemic stability.