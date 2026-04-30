New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has reignited the global debate over the Koh-i-Noor diamond after saying he would encourage King Charles III to return the historic jewel to India during the monarch’s New York visit. The 105-carat diamond, presented to Queen Victoria in 1850 and now displayed at the Tower of London, remains one of the most disputed colonial-era artifacts in the British royal collection. India has repeatedly demanded its return, arguing that the Koh-i-Noor symbolizes colonial exploitation and cultural loss. Mamdani’s comments add a new political dimension to the long-running controversy, connecting modern diplomacy, monarchy, and post-colonial justice. In this video, we analyze why the Koh-i-Noor still matters, what King Charles could face diplomatically, and whether Britain may ever return the diamond.