White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt addressed concerns over oil tanker movement through the Strait of Hormuz, stating there is currently no clear timeline for normal passage. She emphasized that the administration is actively working to stabilize global oil markets amid rising uncertainty. Key measures include coordination with the International Energy Agency for a massive oil release, temporary waivers to ease fuel supply, and allowing broader fuel sales like E15 gasoline. The U.S. has also enabled limited access to sanctioned Russian oil to reduce global pressure. The administration says it is pursuing “creative solutions” daily to ensure stability and prevent further price shocks in global energy markets.