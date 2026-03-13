At the Synergia Conclave in Delhi, Lt Gen Dinesh Singh Rana delivered a sharp message on modern warfare: military success is no longer just about action on the ground, but also about controlling the narrative. Referring to Operation Sindoor, he stressed that India’s response must remain credible, consistent, and aligned with its stated doctrine of first targeting terrorist infrastructure. He also underlined the need to counter misinformation, hostile propaganda, and adversarial narratives before they shape public perception. A major takeaway from his remarks is the push for stronger coordination across the Army, Navy, and Air Force, along with a full government approach to strategic communication. This speech is significant because it frames defence not only as combat capability, but as information dominance, policy clarity, and national credibility. Watch this video for a breakdown of what his comments could mean for India’s future security posture and regional deterrence debate.