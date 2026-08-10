Defence Minister Rajnath Singh highlighted the message of courage and compassion at the second edition of the ‘Sindoor Army Maha-Blood Donation Yatra’ in Delhi. Speaking at the campaign, Rajnath Singh said Operation Sindoor represented the courage and valour of India’s armed forces, while the blood donation campaign reflects compassion and humanity. He said that during Operation Sindoor, the armed forces acted against those who attacked the children of India. Now, through blood donation, people can support soldiers injured while serving the nation. Rajnath Singh stressed that the initiative aims to ensure that no injured soldier faces difficulty because of a shortage of blood. The campaign brings together citizens and the armed forces in support of soldiers and highlights the importance of donating blood to save lives.