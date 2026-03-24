Speaking in the Rajya Sabha, Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi highlighted India’s massive evacuation efforts amid the ongoing West Asia conflict. He stated that over 3.75 lakh Indians have been safely brought back since the war began, including more than 1,000 citizens from Iran, many of them medical students. The government has prioritised the safety and well-being of Indians abroad, working closely with foreign nations to ensure protection. PM Modi also expressed grief over the loss of Indian lives and confirmed that injured citizens are receiving proper medical care. India continues to act with urgency and sensitivity, ensuring support to affected families while navigating the challenges posed by the escalating geopolitical crisis.