Prime Minister Narendra Modi has welcomed Parliament&#039;s passage of the Anti-Paper Leak Bill, calling it a major step towards building a transparent and trustworthy examination system. PM Modi on his instagram reel, said paper leak mafias and gangs that play with the future of India&#039;s youth will not be spared. He highlighted the use of technology, coordination with states, and stricter legal provisions to prevent exam malpractice and restore confidence in the examination process. The Prime Minister said the newly passed law reflects the government&#039;s commitment to protecting students and ensuring fair opportunities for every aspirant. Watch PM Modi&#039;s complete message on how the new anti-paper leak law aims to strengthen India&#039;s examination system and crack down on those involved in exam fraud.