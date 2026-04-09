Neeraj Mittal, Secretary at the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, has assured that there is no shortage of LPG in India, with supplies operating at 100%. He said shipments have continued uninterrupted, even during disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz, and vessels are regularly arriving. Mittal added that the government has been issuing steady supply orders, indicating a stable fuel situation across the country. While minor local supply chain issues may arise, he said these are routine and handled daily. The assurance comes amid concerns over global tensions, with the government maintaining that India’s fuel supply remains secure and stable.