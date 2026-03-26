Rasna Group Chairman Piruz Khambatta called for urgent steps to reduce India’s dependence on imports, especially in fuel. Highlighting the impact of rising crude prices and a weakening rupee, he stressed the need for energy self-reliance through renewable sources like solar and wind. Khambatta also flagged challenges faced by MSME exporters due to rising freight costs and container shortages, urging financial support through banks and export bodies. He emphasized that India must accelerate its transition into a manufacturing-driven economy, backed by reforms and ease of doing business. The suggestions come amid global uncertainty triggered by the West Asia conflict, impacting trade and economic stability.