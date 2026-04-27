Union Minister Piyush Goyal highlights India’s aggressive push on global trade, revealing that the country has signed nine comprehensive Free Trade Agreements in just three and a half years. These FTAs, largely with developed nations, now cover 38 countries and provide Indian businesses preferential access to nearly two-thirds of global trade and GDP. The move marks a significant step in strengthening India’s position in the global economy. By opening up new markets and reducing trade barriers, these agreements are set to boost exports, attract investments, and enhance competitiveness. India’s strategy is clear—expand its global footprint, empower domestic industries, and tap into vast international opportunities through strong trade partnerships.