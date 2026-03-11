Amid rising concerns over fuel availability during the ongoing global conflict, Union Minister Piyush Goyal has reassured the public that there is absolutely no shortage of fuel in the country. Speaking about the situation, Goyal said that while a serious war is underway globally and concerns are natural, the government is closely monitoring developments. He added that the relevant departments will continue to assess the situation and provide updates from time to time. The statement comes as global energy markets remain volatile due to geopolitical tensions and supply disruptions.