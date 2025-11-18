Speaking in Delhi, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal reaffirmed the growing strength of the Indo–US economic partnership. He said the United States, like many countries worldwide, considers India a trusted and reliable partner in trade and strategic cooperation. Both nations, he noted, are fully committed to expanding bilateral commerce and deepening economic ties across sectors. Goyal emphasized that ongoing negotiations are focused on ensuring any agreement is “fair, equitable, and balanced” for both sides, protecting India’s interests while enhancing mutual growth. He hinted that once the remaining issues are aligned, positive announcements can be expected. His remarks underline the steady momentum and confidence surrounding the future of the Indo–US trade relationship.