India is expanding the global footprint of its digital payments ecosystem. During bilateral talks with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that India&#039;s Unified Payments Interface (UPI) is being integrated with Indonesia&#039;s payment system. The initiative will enable cross-border QR code-based payments, making transactions easier for tourists, businesses and investors travelling between the two countries. The move is expected to reduce payment costs, improve convenience and strengthen trade, tourism and investment ties. As UPI continues its international expansion, the India-Indonesia partnership marks another major milestone in India&#039;s digital public infrastructure journey. Watch the full update to understand what this means for consumers, businesses and the future of cross-border digital payments between two of Asia&#039;s fastest-growing economies.