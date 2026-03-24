Speaking in the Rajya Sabha, PM Narendra Modi emphasised India’s diplomatic outreach amid the West Asia crisis. He revealed that India has been in constant contact with Gulf nations, as well as Iran, Israel, and the United States, holding multiple rounds of discussions since the conflict began. India’s key objective is to restore peace through dialogue and diplomacy, while strongly opposing attacks on civilians, infrastructure, and global trade routes. PM Modi stressed that disruptions in critical waterways like the Strait of Hormuz are unacceptable. The government continues efforts to ensure the safe movement of Indian commercial ships, reinforcing India’s commitment to stability, security, and peaceful resolution in a volatile region.