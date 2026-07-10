Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a memorable message on India-Australia relations by comparing diplomacy to cricket, highlighting the deep bond between the two nations. Speaking during his Australia visit, PM Modi said the India-Australia relationship has its own diplomatic language, where the agenda is as focused as a One-Day match, decisions are as fast as T20 cricket, and the partnership is as strong and enduring as a Test match. His unique cricket analogy drew attention for blending sports with diplomacy while emphasizing stronger cooperation in trade, investment, technology, education, security and people-to-people ties. Watch the full speech and understand how PM Modi used cricket to showcase the growing strategic partnership between India and Australia.