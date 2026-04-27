Union Minister Piyush Goyal reads out Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s message on the landmark India–New Zealand Free Trade Agreement, calling it a “historic milestone” in India’s global journey. The FTA reflects stronger economic ties, shared values, and growing trust between the two democracies. PM Modi highlights that the deal will unlock massive opportunities for farmers, women, artisans, youth, entrepreneurs, and MSMEs by opening doors to global markets. With India pushing deeper global engagement, the agreement is expected to boost trade, investment, and innovation. The focus is clear—empowering key sectors of the economy while creating new growth avenues. This deal marks a significant step towards shared prosperity and stronger international partnerships for the future.