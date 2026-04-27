Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Kolkata’s historic Thanthania Kalibari temple, offering prayers to Maa Kali and Maa Durga during his spiritual stop in West Bengal. Sharing “Joi Maa Kali! Joi Maa Durga!” Modi highlighted the temple’s deep connection with Bengali culture, Kolkata’s heritage, and its sacred association with Sri Ramakrishna Paramahansa, who frequently worshipped here. During the visit, PM Modi prayed for India’s prosperity, good health, and well-being, blending spirituality with national sentiment. Thanthania Kalibari, one of Kolkata’s revered ancient temples, remains a symbol of devotion and cultural pride in Bengal. Modi’s temple visit carries both religious and political significance, especially in a state where faith and cultural identity deeply resonate. Watch the full story of Narendra Modi’s Kolkata visit, his prayers at Thanthania Kalibari, and the larger cultural message behind this important spiritual moment in Indian politics.