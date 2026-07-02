Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi has arrived in New Delhi for a three-day official visit, receiving a ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan before meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The visit marks the 16th India-Japan Annual Summit and is expected to further strengthen the Special Strategic and Global Partnership between the two countries. Discussions will focus on economic security, resilient supply chains, emerging technologies, defence cooperation, maritime security and investment. Both leaders are expected to explore new opportunities for collaboration amid an evolving geopolitical landscape in the Indo-Pacific. The high-level engagement underscores the growing importance of India-Japan ties as both nations seek to deepen cooperation across critical sectors and reinforce their long-term strategic partnership.