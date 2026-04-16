Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivers a strong message amid rising global tensions, emphasizing that military conflicts cannot solve today’s complex challenges. Speaking on issues ranging from Ukraine to West Asia, he highlighted India’s commitment to stable, sustainable, and lasting peace. In a world facing increasing uncertainty, Modi underscored the need for dialogue over conflict and called for urgent reforms in global institutions to address emerging challenges effectively. He also reiterated the shared global responsibility to eliminate terrorism at its roots. India, along with Austria, stands united in advocating diplomacy, cooperation, and peace as the only viable path forward in an increasingly volatile global landscape.