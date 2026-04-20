In a major announcement after his meeting with President Lee Jae-myung, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India and South Korea are laying the foundation for the “success stories of the next decade.” PM Modi announced the launch of the India-Korea Digital Bridge to deepen cooperation in Artificial Intelligence, semiconductors and information technology. He also revealed that both countries are signing important MoUs in sectors such as shipbuilding, sustainability, steel and ports. PM Modi further highlighted that cooperation in cultural and creative industries will open new opportunities in film, animation and gaming. According to him, the India-South Korea Business Forum will play a crucial role in converting these opportunities into concrete results.