A powerful and symbolic moment from Varanasi as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seen holding a Trishul and Damru after offering prayers at the revered Kashi Vishwanath Temple. The visuals reflect deep spiritual significance, as both the Trishul and Damru are associated with Lord Shiva, the presiding deity of the temple. The Prime Minister’s visit captures the essence of devotion, tradition, and India’s rich cultural heritage. Moments like these resonate strongly with devotees across the country, showcasing a blend of faith and symbolism. As chants of “Har Har Mahadev” echo in the background, the scene highlights the timeless spiritual aura of Kashi and its importance in India’s religious landscape.