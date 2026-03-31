Addressing a gathering in Ahmedabad, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted India’s growing global manufacturing strength, stating that a “new bridge” has been built between Sanand and Silicon Valley. He emphasized that a significant portion of products manufactured in the region has already been booked for export, underlining India’s rising demand in global markets. Reiterating the vision of “Make in India, Make for the World,” the Prime Minister said this slogan is now resonating internationally. The remarks signal India’s push to become a major global manufacturing hub, with Gujarat playing a key role in driving exports and strengthening the country’s position in the global supply chain.