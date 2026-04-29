A spiritual moment from Varanasi as Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits the sacred Kashi Vishwanath Temple to offer prayers. The Prime Minister performed darshan and pooja at one of the holiest shrines dedicated to Lord Shiva, drawing attention from devotees across the country. Known for its deep cultural and religious significance, the temple holds a special place in India’s spiritual heritage. Visuals from the visit capture a serene and devotional atmosphere as PM Modi seeks blessings. The visit comes amid a series of key engagements in Uttar Pradesh, blending governance with tradition. Moments like these resonate deeply with millions, reflecting faith, culture, and India’s timeless spiritual roots.