Despite Dharmendra Pradhan&#039;s resignation as Union Education Minister, the political deadlock in Parliament continues. The Opposition has refused to allow proceedings, demanding that Union Home Minister Amit Shah respond to allegations over the police action on students during the NEET paper leak protests. Meanwhile, Pradhan attended Parliament after his resignation, where BJP MPs expressed solidarity with him. With key education reform and anti-paper leak bills on the agenda, the Monsoon Session remains disrupted as both the government and the Opposition continue to trade sharp accusations.