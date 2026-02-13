Union Minister Kiren Rijiju launched a sharp attack on Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of violating parliamentary rules and making statements “out of context” on the House floor. Rijiju said the government had initially planned to move a privilege motion against Gandhi. However, after BJP MP Nishikant Dubey introduced a substantive motion, the government decided to withdraw its notice. He clarified that any private member has the right to bring such a motion. The government will now consult the Speaker regarding the next course of action. The issue has intensified the political confrontation inside Parliament, signaling more heated debates ahead.