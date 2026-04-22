Rajnath Singh once again delivered a clear and strong message on India’s defence policy. He said that India has never attacked any country first, but that should not be mistaken for weakness. His sharpest warning was that if any neighbour tries to provoke or create trouble, India will respond firmly. He also hinted that while most neighbours maintain good relations, one country continues to create problems. The statement reflects India’s clear approach - remain peaceful, but take strong action if provoked. The message is direct and firm: India believes in peace, but is fully capable of responding when necessary.