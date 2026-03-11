International geopolitical tensions are now impacting daily life in India’s sacred city of Ayodhya. Reports suggest that the rising conflict-like situation between the United States, Israel, and Iran has begun affecting LPG gas supply chains, leading to shortages across parts of India. In Ayodhya, this crisis has forced the temporary closure of the “Shri Ram Rasoi” at the Amava Temple near the Ram Mandir, where over 10,000 devotees were served free meals daily. The gas shortage is also disrupting prasad production at the famous Hanuman Garhi temple, where laddoo preparation has nearly stopped due to lack of LPG supply. Around 150 prasad shops in the area depend on daily gas usage for production. Hotels and restaurants in Ayodhya are also facing difficulties as cylinder availability drops. If the situation continues, thousands of pilgrims visiting Ayodhya may face food shortages, while the city’s temple services, tourism economy, and traditional prasad industry could suffer major setbacks.