As the Middle East conflict enters its fifth week, the Indian economy faces a complex &quot;war macro&quot; challenge. In this expert byte, we break down why a status quo on interest rates is the most likely outcome-simply because rate actions cannot fix supply-chain-driven inflation. However, the numbers are sobering: even a short-lived conflict could slash India’s GDP growth by 0.5% to 1%. With crude oil hovering around $100, every $10 rise over the base case adds roughly 0.4% to consumer inflation (CPI) and nearly double that to wholesale prices (WPI). From liquidity measures to the &quot;1% CPI bump,&quot; understand the structural risks hitting your wallet and the national growth story. Stay ahead of the RBI policy move.