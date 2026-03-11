Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted India’s push towards energy self-reliance, stressing the importance of reducing dependence on imported fossil fuels. He noted that the country has significantly expanded its solar power capacity in recent years, with new projects including a major solar initiative in Kerala. The Prime Minister also pointed to the growing adoption of electric mobility, with a rising number of electric buses and electric vehicles being deployed across the country. In addition, India is accelerating the electrification of its railway network to cut fuel consumption and lower emissions. These initiatives are part of India’s broader strategy to strengthen energy security, promote clean power, and move toward a more sustainable and self-reliant energy ecosystem.