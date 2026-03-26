White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt clarified remarks by Donald Trump regarding leadership in Iran. Addressing questions on whether the U.S. seeks a role in shaping Iran’s future leadership, she said the President’s stance is rooted in strategic interests. According to Leavitt, the U.S. prefers leadership in Iran that is more cooperative, willing to engage diplomatically, and less hostile toward America and its allies. She emphasized that such an outcome would align with “common sense” goals for regional stability and global security. The remarks come amid heightened tensions and ongoing geopolitical developments, further fueling debate over Washington’s long-term approach toward Iran and its political future.