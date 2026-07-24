Reliance Retail has launched AJIO Beauty, marking its biggest push yet into India&#039;s fast-growing beauty and personal care market. By combining AJIO&#039;s fashion-first audience with Tira&#039;s beauty expertise, Reliance is building an integrated fashion, beauty and lifestyle ecosystem. The platform offers over 1,500 Indian and global brands across skincare, makeup, haircare, fragrances and personal care, with deliveries to 19,000+ pin codes. As Reliance takes on Nykaa and Myntra Beauty, the battle for India&#039;s booming beauty market is set to intensify. Is this the next big disruption in online beauty retail?