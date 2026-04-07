Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh delivered a strong and direct message during a public rally in Barrackpore, West Bengal, responding to provocative remarks from Pakistan. Referring to the 1971 war, he reminded that any aggressive intentions towards Bengal had led to the historic division of Pakistan and the creation of Bangladesh. Singh cautioned that such statements from Pakistan’s leadership are irresponsible and dangerous. He emphasized that history should not be forgotten, and any attempt to repeat such actions could have serious consequences. His remarks come amid rising tensions and underline India’s firm stance on national security. Watch this reel for the full context and key highlights from his speech.