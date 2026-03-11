European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has warned that returning to Russian fossil fuels to ease rising energy prices would be a &quot;strategic blunder&quot; for Europe. Speaking amid heightened geopolitical tensions, she highlighted that gas prices have surged nearly 50% while oil prices have climbed 27%, costing European taxpayers billions in additional fossil fuel imports. Von der Leyen stressed that the European Union must stay committed to long-term energy independence through renewables and nuclear power instead of increasing reliance on Russian supplies. The EU is also exploring measures such as power purchase agreements, state aid and potential gas price caps to shield consumers. Meanwhile, the International Energy Agency is considering a record release of strategic oil reserves to stabilise global markets amid the escalating geopolitical crisis.