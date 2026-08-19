China’s robotics boom just got a massive market debut! Unitree Robotics made its debut on Shanghai’s STAR Market, with shares surging a stunning 629.44% to open at 1,100 yuan against its IPO price of 150.8 yuan. The Hangzhou-based company develops quadruped and humanoid robots, along with key components including motors, reducers, controllers and LiDAR. Unitree plans to use the IPO proceeds for robot AI model development, hardware R&amp;D, new products and manufacturing capacity. The company is riding a broader robotics wave in China, with Chinese firms accounting for nearly 70% of global quadruped robot sales in the first half of 2026. Unitree reported first-half 2026 revenue of around 1.15 billion yuan, up 48.54% year-on-year. Here’s why the robot revolution is catching investor attention.