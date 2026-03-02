Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran outlines Tata Steel’s ambitious growth and sustainability roadmap with a massive ₹11,000 crore investment in advanced steel technology. The new process, aimed at faster production and significantly lower carbon emissions, marks a major step toward green steel manufacturing. The first project will be set up in Jamshedpur, reinforcing India’s position in next-generation steel innovation. Alongside this, the Tata Group is expanding its CSR efforts to support key priority areas and drive inclusive growth. With a strong global footprint, Tata Steel’s breakthrough technology could benefit the wider steel industry. Watch this exclusive clip to understand how Tata is shaping the future of sustainable steel.