In a major development in the ₹160 crore Panchkula fraud case, police have been deployed outside Kotak Mahindra Bank and AU Small Finance Bank branches, with employees not allowed to open the premises. Staff were seen waiting outside as the probe intensified, while sources claim bank officials have not been fully cooperating with investigators. The case involves alleged siphoning of funds belonging to the Panchkula Municipal Corporation through fake fixed deposits. Kotak Mahindra Bank has filed an FIR and initiated reconciliation of accounts, maintaining that transactions followed due process. The scale of the fraud has raised serious concerns over banking oversight, with the Haryana government likely to consider strict action.