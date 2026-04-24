Speaking from Washington DC, Dattatreya Hosabale addressed global perceptions about India and the RSS, saying misunderstandings go beyond the organisation itself. He pointed out that many in the US still view India through outdated stereotypes of poverty, slums, and overpopulation, while ignoring its rise as a major tech hub and the world’s fourth-largest economy. On the RSS, Hosabale said narratives portraying it as anti-minority, anti-women, or anti-modern are incomplete and often driven by selective messaging. He stressed that what the organisation stands for is rarely highlighted. His remarks aim to challenge global narratives and present a broader, more balanced view of India’s growth story and the role of the RSS.